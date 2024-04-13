Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 337,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,272. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

