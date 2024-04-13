Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $396,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,271,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $127.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

