Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.