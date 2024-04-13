Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SBGSY traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $44.35. 365,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,183. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

