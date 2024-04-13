Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
SBGSY traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $44.35. 365,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,183. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
