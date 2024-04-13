Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 193,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

