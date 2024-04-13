Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Decreased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.57. 281,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,007. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

