Scotiabank Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $55.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,451,285,000 after purchasing an additional 305,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,752,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,543,676,000 after purchasing an additional 419,603 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after buying an additional 1,030,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,490,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,468,244,000 after buying an additional 4,465,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after buying an additional 472,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

