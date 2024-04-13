SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,471. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

