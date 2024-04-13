Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Sells $1,495,000.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.