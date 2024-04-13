Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $39.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 121,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.