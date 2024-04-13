SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 210.92% and a negative net margin of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

