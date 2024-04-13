SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 210.92% and a negative net margin of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.