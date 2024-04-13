Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

