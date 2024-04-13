Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 481,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

