Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHAK. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,816.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.