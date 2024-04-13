SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SharkNinja Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SN traded down 1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 61.27. 596,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is 50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 65.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

