Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 50.0%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of 180.05 and a beta of 0.78. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.