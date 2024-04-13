Short Interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Decreases By 25.7%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aeterna Zentaris stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,774. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

