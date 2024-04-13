Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Increases By 85.3%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Airship AI Price Performance
NASDAQ:AISPW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 343,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,683. Airship AI has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44.
Airship AI Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airship AI
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.