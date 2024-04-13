Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Increases By 85.3%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Airship AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:AISPW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 343,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,683. Airship AI has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

