Short Interest in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Decreases By 30.0%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Akili Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 94,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Akili has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Akili had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 3,545.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akili will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akili by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akili by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

