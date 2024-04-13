Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rises By 31.8%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,390. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.