Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Increases By 102.3%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the March 15th total of 348,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,091. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 2,959.18%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbe Robotics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.