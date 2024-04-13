Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Increases By 22.6%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AUBN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.62. 1,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.49. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.