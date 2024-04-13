Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Rises By 140.0%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

AFAR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

