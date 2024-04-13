Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Rises By 56.5%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Avance Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $12.87 on Friday. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.
About Avance Gas
