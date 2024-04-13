Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases By 40.0%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 1.7 %
BDORY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 104,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, April 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 18th.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.73%.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
