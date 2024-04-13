Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Grows By 103.5%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,220. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.
In other BioRestorative Therapies news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 36,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $50,196.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 363,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,518.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 124,123 shares of company stock valued at $165,752 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
