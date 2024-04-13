Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Grows By 103.5%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,220. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioRestorative Therapies

In other BioRestorative Therapies news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 36,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $50,196.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 363,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,518.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 124,123 shares of company stock valued at $165,752 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.