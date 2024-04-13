Short Interest in Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Declines By 23.1%

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,946,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

