Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Increases By 104.6%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

KTF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 142,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

