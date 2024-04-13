Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Grows By 137.5%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENZN stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

