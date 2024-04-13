Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Increases By 188.9%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELAP opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.90.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

