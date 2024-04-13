Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Drops By 18.4%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FreightCar America Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,170. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.95. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.
