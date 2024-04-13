Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Rises By 131.4%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,286,500 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the March 15th total of 988,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

CMPRF opened at $1.38 on Friday. Gentera has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Get Gentera alerts:

About Gentera

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.