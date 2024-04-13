Short Interest in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Increases By 102.0%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy
Institutional Trading of Iris Energy
Iris Energy Price Performance
IREN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 6,524,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,640,366. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
