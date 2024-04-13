Short Interest in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Increases By 102.0%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 184,039 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 6,524,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,640,366. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

