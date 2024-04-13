Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Rises By 107.0%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,712,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,402. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
