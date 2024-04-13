Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Rises By 107.0%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,712,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,402. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,977,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,438,000 after buying an additional 2,776,987 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 97,724 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after buying an additional 305,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,821,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.