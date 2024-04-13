Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Decreases By 18.1%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Materion Trading Down 1.5 %

MTRN opened at $125.44 on Friday. Materion has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Materion by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

