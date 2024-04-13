Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Expands By 30.6%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

NYSE FNA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 743,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

