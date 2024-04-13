Short Interest in QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Decreases By 56.0%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
QHSLab Stock Performance
Shares of USAQ opened at $0.10 on Friday. QHSLab has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.
QHSLab Company Profile
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QHSLab
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.