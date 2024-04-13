Short Interest in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Drops By 20.5%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 373,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $68,594.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of RLGT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,874. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

