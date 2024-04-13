Short Interest in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Drops By 20.1%

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 866,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

Get Reliance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE:RS traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.53. 182,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,508. Reliance has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.