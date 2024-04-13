Short Interest in Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Declines By 19.3%

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,042,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RELOF remained flat at C$15.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39. Relo Group has a 1 year low of C$15.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.39.

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

