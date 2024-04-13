Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Rises By 291.1%

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, an increase of 291.1% from the March 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 412,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,735,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 181,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after acquiring an additional 579,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

