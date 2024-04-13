Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Decreases By 18.9%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 557,500 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SONN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 19,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,448. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 519.54% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 140,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $75.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

