Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Decreases By 18.9%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 557,500 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SONN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 19,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,448. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 519.54% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 140,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $75.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

