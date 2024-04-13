Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Decreases By 19.9%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 809,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $4,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 606,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

