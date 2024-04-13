Short Interest in Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Decreases By 20.9%

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 1,141,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Takashimaya Stock Performance

Shares of Takashimaya stock traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. Takashimaya has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

About Takashimaya

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

