Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Declines By 22.1%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 557,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TCCHF stock remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Technogym has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.15.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

