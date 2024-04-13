Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Declines By 22.1%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 557,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Technogym Price Performance
TCCHF stock remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Technogym has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.15.
Technogym Company Profile
