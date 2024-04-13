Short Interest in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Increases By 21.2%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 324,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,964. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.60.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,642.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867. Company insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

