Short Interest in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Drops By 23.1%

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 1,509,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.18 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.