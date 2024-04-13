Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Declines By 46.2%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 861.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. Toyota Tsusho has a 52-week low of $40.88 and a 52-week high of $60.18.
About Toyota Tsusho
