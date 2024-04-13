Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Declines By 46.2%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 861.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. Toyota Tsusho has a 52-week low of $40.88 and a 52-week high of $60.18.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

