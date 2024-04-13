Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Drops By 46.8%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vast Renewables Price Performance

VSTE opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38. Vast Renewables has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vast Renewables stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vast Renewables as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Vast Renewables Company Profile

