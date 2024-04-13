Short Interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Decreases By 41.2%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vericity by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vericity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Vericity Stock Performance

Shares of VERY stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Vericity has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

